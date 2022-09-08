Analyzing Helbiz (HLBZ) & Its Competitors

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Helbiz to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz Competitors 783 5637 11764 267 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helbiz and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Helbiz’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% Helbiz Competitors -41.30% -7,275.08% -4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million -$71.97 million -0.20 Helbiz Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 29.19

Helbiz’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Helbiz competitors beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

