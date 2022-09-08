Analyzing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -132.21% N/A -168.11% ZoomInfo Technologies 13.61% 7.16% 2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and ZoomInfo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $8.18 million 7.22 -$8.26 million ($0.15) -6.60 ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 23.03 $116.80 million $0.27 158.00

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mobivity has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobivity and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 15 0 3.00

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $68.41, suggesting a potential upside of 60.37%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Mobivity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Mobivity on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

