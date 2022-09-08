Analyzing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Velo3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D -36.08% -66.17% -25.60% Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Velo3D has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Velo3D and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 26.83 -$107.09 million ($3.17) -1.26 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 6.14 $2.54 million $0.10 66.91

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velo3D. Velo3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velo3D and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Velo3D on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

