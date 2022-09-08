Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Up 1.5%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.66 and last traded at 0.66. Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.45 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.81.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

Further Reading

