Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,494 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,763,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 20,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

