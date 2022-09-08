Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,945,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $514,336,000 after buying an additional 91,101 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 168.5% during the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,763,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

