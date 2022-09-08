Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,810 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 10.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,730,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $476,838,000 after acquiring an additional 195,398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 28.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,945,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $514,336,000 after acquiring an additional 91,101 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 168.5% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

