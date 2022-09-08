Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 9,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 46.86% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

