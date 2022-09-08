Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Down 7.1%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.14). 731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.78. The firm has a market cap of £79.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.