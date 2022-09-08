Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

