Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.77) per share.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Arvinas Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

