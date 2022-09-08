Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Head to Head Analysis

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) and Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $5.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shizuoka Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ashtead Group pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Shizuoka Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group and Shizuoka Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Shizuoka Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 3.25 $920.08 million $10.56 18.56 Shizuoka Bank $2.49 billion 1.31 $370.55 million N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shizuoka Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shizuoka Bank has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Shizuoka Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 15.46% 27.56% 9.49% Shizuoka Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Shizuoka Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases. In addition, it offers corporate and financial management advisory, and bill collection services; computer system development and operation, fee-based job placement, and general administration services. Further, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans and consumer loans, etc.; purchase of monetary receivables; appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection; and making, printing, and binding of various documents. Additionally, it offers credit cards and securities services; public-offering assistance support services for corporate rehabilitation; part-time employee management services; and finance and securities-related services. As of July 1, 2021, the company operated a head office, 177 branches, and 27 subbranches in Japan; and 3 branches and 2 representative offices internationally. The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

