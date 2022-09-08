Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.20.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.