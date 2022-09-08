Asset Management Resources LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,945,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $514,336,000 after buying an additional 91,101 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 168.5% during the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,763,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.