ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ATI were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ATI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI by 488.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $30.16 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 754.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

