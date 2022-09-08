ATI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 582% compared to the average volume of 589 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ATI by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ATI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,221,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 754.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

