Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 3.0 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

