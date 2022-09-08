Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ JG opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

