AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 2.1%

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62. 3,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000.

