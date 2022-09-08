Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stake Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $316,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 839 shares of company stock valued at $16,479 in the last 90 days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.