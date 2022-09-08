Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

