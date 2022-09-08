Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 34,101 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

BERY opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.