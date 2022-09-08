Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

LKQ Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

