Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,314.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,393.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

