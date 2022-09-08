Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

