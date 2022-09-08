Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $222.37 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.86.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

