Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 201.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 134.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.