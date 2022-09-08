Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.11 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

