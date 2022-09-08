Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Slam were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.