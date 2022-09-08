Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 973.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

About Seabridge Gold

NYSE SA opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

