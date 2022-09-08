Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

