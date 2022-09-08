Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $196.78 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.04.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

