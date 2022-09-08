Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,809 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 131,247 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

