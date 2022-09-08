Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

