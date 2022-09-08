Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.91 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

