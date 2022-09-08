Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,445 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Condire Management LP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.14 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

