Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 29,910 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

