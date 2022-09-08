Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,580 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

