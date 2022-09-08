Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alleghany by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alleghany by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $840.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.61. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

