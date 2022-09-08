Bank of Montreal Can Sells 128,801 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.