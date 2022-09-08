Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,126 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WPP were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

