Bank of Montreal Can Sells 291,592 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,979 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $615.57.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

