Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,516 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $798.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Precision Drilling

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

