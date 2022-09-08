Bank of Montreal Can Sells 56,164 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 749,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MON opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

