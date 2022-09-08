Bank of Montreal Can Sells 64,224 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,037 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.