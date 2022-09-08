Bank of Montreal Can Sells 68,602 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

