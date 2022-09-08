Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,466 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 215.00%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.