Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Stock Performance

GoGreen Investments stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

