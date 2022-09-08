Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 196,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

