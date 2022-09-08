Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

